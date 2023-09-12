Revs Secure Alternate Parking Options for Friday's Game
September 12, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release
(York, Pa.) - It's another great weekend for York sports fans, with the York Revolution continuing its push for the postseason and the William Penn High School Bearcats football team hosting a game against the Northeastern Bobcats. In preparation, the Revolution announced today it has again secured the assistance of the Susquehanna Commerce Center to accommodate parking needs of fans attending the team's 6:30 p.m. Friday game against the Spire City Ghost Hounds.
With Small Athletic Field parking in use by Bearcats supporters, Revs fans will be able to park at the Susquehanna Commerce Center for free after 5:30 p.m. this Friday.
The York Revolution parking shuttle will include the Commerce Center on its route Friday night.
In addition, a number of private and public lots within walking distance of WellSpan Park will be operational as usual. For information on those, visit www.downtownyorkpa.com/parking.
For more information, visit www.yorkrevolution.com.
