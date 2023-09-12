Ben Blum Named Dirty Birds' General Manager

Charleston, WV - After 20 years of service to the Horse Racing and the Gaming Industry, Ben Blum has been named the Charleston Dirty Birds General Manager after just nine months with the organization. With a background in Information Technology and Business Operations Management, Blum joined the Dirty Birds team in January of 2023 and learned the various roles and needs of the organization.

"The synergies between horse racing and professional baseball are vast," said Dirty Birds' General Manager, Ben Blum. "We operate events for our customers and fans throughout peak months in the summer with a strong focus on the customer experience, food and beverage offerings, quality merchandise and novelties, and, most of all, quick and friendly service."

Before returning to his home state of West Virginia during the onset of the pandemic in 2020 to spend more quality time with his family and friends, Ben was the Director of Racing Operations for Running Aces Casino, Hotel, and Racetrack in Minnesota.

"Ben is an incredible father, a natural leader, and a West Virginian," said Dirty Birds' Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. In less than one year with our company, he has learned more and taken on more than anyone I've worked with in my career. Our company has grown tremendously in the last three years and Ben is the perfect person to help continue that growth."

"I'm honored to work with our established team, value their experience, and look to build upon the foundation driven by Andy's vision," said Blum.

