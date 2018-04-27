Playoff Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

WATCH PARTY: Fans can watch the game together tonight at Cecil's Texas-Style Bar-B-Q! Bring out your friends and family for a night of fun! Make sure to get there early to secure your seats! Take advantage of $2 beer specials and get free ice cream with your purchase! Located at 2800 S. Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (4-0) open the South Division Finals against the Florida Everblades (4-0). While Florida ultimately won the regular season series, the Solar Bears managed to post a 2-1-1-0 record in the final four meetings and defeated Florida by an 8-5 score in the regular season series finale on March 17 at Germain Arena. The winner of this series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on the winner of the North Division Finals between the Adirondack Thunder and Manchester Monarchs.

SERIES CARRIES POTENTIAL FOR HIGH OFFENSE: During the regular season, both Orlando and Florida enjoyed their strongest offensive outputs against one another. Orlando netted a season-high eight goals in its March 17 road win against the Everblades, while Florida tied its season-high with seven goals in a late-December clash. Solar Bears forward Max Novak also matched a club record with a five-point outing in the March 17 victory that closed out the regular season series.

JARDINE BRINGS STRONG OPENING ROUND PLAY INTO SERIES: Defenseman Sam Jardine tied for the team lead in scoring among defensemen in the first round with two points (1g-1a) in four games, and logged a solid +3 in the South Division Semifinals against South Carolina. The third-year pro also led the Solar Bears blue line in scoring against the Everblades in the regular season, producing five points (0g-5a) in 13 games.

SOLAR BEARS LOOK TO FOLLOW UP STRONG PK PERFORMANCE: The Solar Bears emerged from the first round of the postseason with a perfect penalty kill rate of 100%, after going 18-for-18 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Orlando will look to continue its strong play while shorthanded in this series against Florida. The Everblades were limited to 2-for-25 (8%) with the man advantage in their first-round series against the Atlanta Gladiators.

SOLAR BEARS 2018 PLAYOFF LEADERS

POINTS: Fejes, Perry, Piccinich - 3

GOALS: Fejes, Piccinich - 2

ASSISTS: Perry, Valleau - 2

+/-: Perry, Zimmerman - +4

PIM: Monfredo, Phillips, Zimmerman - 6

SHOTS: Perry - 11

SHOOTING %: Piccinich - 40%

GAME-WINNING GOALS: Fejes - 2

STREAKS:

J.J. Piccinich - 3-game point streak (2g-1a)

Nolan Valleau - 2-game assist streak (2a)

AFFILIATE NOTES: The Toronto Marlies look to close out their North Division Semifinals series with the Utica Comets tonight at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center. Toronto holds a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five series.

NEXT GAME: Game 2 of the South Division Semifinals is set for Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at Germain Arena.

PLAYOFF TICKETS: The Solar Bears are battling the Florida Everblades in the South Division Finals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Coors Light, and will host the following games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center:

Game 3 - Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Sunday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets for the second round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now - fans can purchase tickets starting at $18 through the Amway Center box office or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

South Division Finals - Game 1 - Series tied 0-0

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Germain Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

