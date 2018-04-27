Monarchs Tame Thunder in Game 1, 5-3

April 27, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - The Manchester Monarchs beat the Adirondack Thunder, 5-3, Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena in Game 1 of the North Division Finals.

The Monarchs (5-0) defeated the Thunder (4-3), despite being outshot, 54-28, and took a 1-0 series lead.

The Monarchs opened the scoring at 4:45 of the first period on the 4th goal of the playoffs by Sam Kurker. Kurker chipped the puck off the right glass as he cleared the defensive zone and picked up the puck at the red line, creating a 2-on-1 for the Monarchs. Kurker got to the top of the right circle and fired a shot past the glove of Thunder goaltender, Olivier Mantha, to make the score, 1-0.

Manchester added to their lead at 7:26 of the second period on the 3rd goal of the playoffs by Zac Lynch. Matt Leitner sent a pass from the left boards to Lynch as he skated into the slot, where Lynch faked a shot, deked past Mantha and shot the puck into the open net, to give the Monarchs a 2-0 lead.

The Monarchs scored again at 8:33 of the second period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Kevin Morris. Spencer Watson collected the puck in the right circle and sent a shot towards goal, where Morris was crashing the net and tipped the puck past the glove of Mantha, to make the score, 3-0.

The Thunder cut the lead to two on the power play at 10:10 of the second period on the 2nd goal of the playoffs by Shane Conacher. James Henry sent a pass from the goal line out to Conacher at the top of the right circle, where he one-timed a shot over the pad of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, to make the score, 3-1, Monarchs.

Adirondack struck again on the power play at 13:48 of the second period on the 3rd goal of the playoffs and 2nd goal of the night by Conacher. Colton White sent a pass from the center of the blue line to Conacher in the right circle, where he wristed a shot under the glove of Williams, to make the score, 3-2.

Manchester made it a two-goal game on the power play at 9:57 of the third period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Alexx Privitera. Watson gathered the puck along the left hashmark and sent a pass to Privitera at the left point. Privitera wristed a shot towards goal that was deflected in front, past Mantha, to make the score, 4-2.

The Monarchs added an insurance goal at 10:39 of the third period on the 2nd goal of the playoffs by Michael Doherty. Kurker stole the puck along the right-wing boards where he skated beneath the goal line and centered a feed for Doherty, where Doherty snapped a shot over the glove of Mantha, to make the score, 5-2.

The Thunder battled back at 16:47 of the third period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Mathieu Broduer. Dylan Olsen sent a pass along the blue line to Broduer, where he walked into the left circle and took a slap shot, that beat the glove of Williams, to make the score, 5-3.

The Monarchs and Thunder will play Game 2 of the North Division Finals on Saturday, Apr. 28 (7 p.m.) at Cool Insuring Arena.

NOTES:

Adirondack took 23 shots in the first period.

Charles Williams made 51 saves on 54 shots.

Craig Wyszomirski left the game late in the third period with an injury and did not return.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.