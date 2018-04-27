Monarchs Game Day Capsule, Game 1, April 27

April 27, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





WE MEET AGAIN

For the third consecutive season, the Monarchs and Thunder will meet in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. In the 2016 playoffs, the Thunder defeated the Monarchs in the North Division Semi-Finals in five games, despite the Monarchs playing three games at home. In the 2017 playoffs, Manchester knocked off the Thunder in the North Division Semi-Finals in six games, despite Adirondack playing four home games in the series.

THE SEASON SERIES

The Thunder came out of the regular season with an 8-4-1-0 record against the Monarchs. The season series saw both team's top scorers capitalize against the opposition, with Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman (72 points) racking up 13 points (5g, 8a) against the Thunder in 12 games, while Shane Conacher (63 points) totaled 17 points (6g, 11a) in just nine games played against the Monarchs this season. Manchester will look to tighten up their penalty kill against the Thunder, which allowed 12 goals for a 72.7% success rate on the season.

FAMILIAR FACES

On this year's playoff rosters, a combined 18 players on the Thunder and Monarchs have previously been a part of a playoff series between these two teams. Adirondack's Mathieu Broduer, Terrence Wallin, Drew Fielding, Mike Bergin, James Henry, Austin Orszulak and Brian Ward have a combined amount of 33 playoff games against the Monarchs, while Manchester has dressed Matt Leitner, Ashton Rome, Zac Lynch, Colton Saucerman, Kevin Morris, David Kolomatis, Craig Wyszomirski, Cory Ward, Alexx Privitera, Tony Turgeon and Charles Williams, playing a combined amount of 66 playoff games against the Thunder.

GAME 1 - North Division Finals

MONARCHS (4-0) at Adirondack Thunder (4-2)

Friday, April 27, 2018 - 7:00 p.m. - Cool Insuring Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Zac Lynch: 5 points (2g, 3a)

Sam Kurker: 4 points (3g, 1a)

Rob Hamilton: 3 points (1g, 2a)

Colton Saucerman: 3 points (1g, 2a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 4-0-0-0, 1.28 GAA, 0.955 save %

Evan Cowley: 0-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 0.000 save %

THUNDER POINTS LEADERS

Brian Ward: 5 points (4g, 1a)

Ryan Schmelzer: 4 points (3g, 1a)

Paul Rodrigues: 4 points (2g, 2a)

James Henry: 4 points (0g, 4a)

THUNDER GOALTENDING LEADERS

Olivier Mantha: 1-1-0-0, 3.08 GAA, 0.887 save %

Drew Fielding: 0-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 0.000 save %

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.