Oilers Announce Home Schedule for 11th Season at BOK Center

April 27, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced its 36-game home schedule Monday for the 2018-19 season, the team's 11th season of play at the state-of-the-art BOK Center in downtown Tulsa.

28 of the 36 games will be on weekends from October through April, including seven Fridays, 12 Saturdays and nine Sundays. The Oilers will host familiar border rivals Allen (eight times), Wichita (seven times) and Kansas City (five times), as well as division foes Idaho, Rapid City and Utah (four times each). In addition, Tulsa will welcome Worcester and Kalamazoo to the BOK Center for the first time ever.

The Oilers open the 2018-19 season at home Saturday, October 13 against the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05pm and complete opening weekend Sunday, October 14 against the Steelheads for the first 4:05pm game and post game skate with the players of the season.

2018-19 Home Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 13 - Idaho Steelheads, 7:05pm

Sunday, Oct. 14 - Idaho Steelheads, 4:05pm

Sunday, Oct. 21 - Allen Americans, 4:05pm

Friday, Oct. 26 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm

Saturday, Oct. 27 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Thursday, Nov. 1 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm

Friday, Nov. 2 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm

Saturday, Nov. 3 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm

Saturday, Nov. 17 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Tuesday, Nov. 20 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Saturday, Nov. 24 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Sunday, Nov. 25 - Kansas City Mavericks, 4:05pm

Tuesday, Nov. 27 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Tuesday, Dec. 4 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Saturday, Dec. 22 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm

Thursday, Dec. 27 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm

Friday, Dec. 28 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Friday, Jan. 4 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Saturday, Jan. 5 - Idaho Steelheads, 7:05pm

Sunday, Jan. 6 - Idaho Steelheads, 4:05pm

Friday, Jan. 25 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Saturday, Jan. 26 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Sunday, Jan. 27 - Allen Americans, 4:05pm

Tuesday, Jan. 29 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm

Wednesday, Jan. 30 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm

Friday, Feb. 15 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Saturday, Feb. 16 - Worcester Railers, 7:05pm

Sunday, Feb. 17 - Worcester Railers, 4:05pm

Tuesday, Feb. 26 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm

Saturday, Mar. 2 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Sunday, Mar. 3 - Kansas City Mavericks, 4:05pm

Saturday, Mar. 30 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm

Sunday, Mar. 31 - Utah Grizzlies, 4:05pm

Friday, Apr. 5 - Kalamazoo Wings, 7:05pm

Saturday, Apr. 6 - Kalamazoo Wings, 7:05pm

Sunday, Apr. 7 - Wichita Thunder, 4:05pm

Be a part of the 67th season of Tulsa Oilers hockey by purchasing season tickets, starting as low as $17 per month. Call 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

Discounted group tickets and luxury hospitality areas are a great way to take in the action with your friends, family members, coworkers or clients. For a limited time only, book your group for game and get a second group night free. Sign up now for first priority to choose which games work best for your group.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2018

Oilers Announce Home Schedule for 11th Season at BOK Center - Tulsa Oilers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.