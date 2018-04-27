ECHL Transactions - April 27
April 27, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 27, 2018:
Orlando:
Add Kale Kerbashian, F activated from reserve
Delete Tayler Thompson, F placed on reserve
