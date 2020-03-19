Player/Head Coach Joe Pace Wins FPHL Founder's Award

Port Huron Prowlers head coach Joe Pace has been awarded the FPHL Founders Award for outstanding service and commitment to the FPHL.

Dating back to 2011, Pace has been an integral part in nine out of ten FPHL seasons. Having been a member of the Danville Dashers, Dayton Demonz and Port Huron Prowlers, he has appeared in 421 FPHL games, racking up 27 goals, 107 assists and 1,385 PIMS. He also was a part of two FPHL Championships, one with the Dayton Demonz and one with the Prowlers. He has served as a player/assistant coach every season up until 2018 when he became the player/head coach for the Prowlers.

In his time playing in the FPHL, Pace has become a staple for the league doing promotional work, charitable events and sales work. He has also brought corporate partners to the league with the likes of companies such as Warrior Hockey. Pace is also well known for taking pictures and autographs with fans during every home and away game.

"I remember meeting Joe in Watertown for the first time when he was suspended earlier in the season. After the game, the Watertown fans lined up for a meet-and-greet with the home team skaters but Joe was the star of the show, surrounded by Watertown fans looking for his autograph." Stan Skiba said. "He made the game so much fun with all his laughable antics at home or on the road and at the same time was a pure class act."

"Obviously, the season didn't end the way we all thought and wanted it to. Winning the Founders Award shines a little light in the dark," Pace said. "I absolutely love this league. Not only do I put my heart and soul into running the Prowlers organization but my goal is to make an impact in this league. Over the years, I've experienced so many great stories to tell, made some great friends and gained some scars along the way. This award means so much to me and it's an honor to win it."

The Federal Prospects Hockey League will continue to announce more awards during the week.

