Fred Hein Named One FPHL's Top Forwards of 2019-20

Syracuse, New York - The Federal Prospects Hockey League has announced their year-end awards for the 2019-2020 season, with two Danville Dashers bringing home hardware for their efforts during the season.

Danville's leading point-scorer who was also tied for second in points per game, Fred Hein was named to the FPHL 2019-2020 Top Forwards List.

On the season, the Dashers were a consistent factor, threatening to win and competing in just about every game they played in. A large reason for this was the performance of Hein and his ability to create offense for whichever line he was placed on. Hein worked well with his teammates and reaped the rewards to the tune of 1.2 points per game, and 56 total points.

Hein put on several stellar displays throughout the season, continuing and improving his great run of form from last season. The stellar showings perhaps all culminated in a four-point game on the road against the Mentor Ice Breakers, tallying two goals and two assists. Hein tallied a four-point night two other times on the season, at home against Mentor and Battle Creek.

In 40 games for the Dashers last season, Hein had a total of 55 points. In 45 games played this year for the Dashers, Hein had notched 29 goals and 27 assists, improving on his totals in year two as a Dasher. Hein was one of the top forwards in the league all this season and last season, and now takes home an award for his hustle and hard work as a Dasher.

