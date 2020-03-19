Gordichuk Named One of FPHL's Top Goalies of 2019-20

March 19, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release







Danville Dashers goaltender Jesse Gordichuk

(Danville Dashers) Danville Dashers goaltender Jesse Gordichuk(Danville Dashers)

Syracuse, New York - The Federal Prospects Hockey League has announced their year-end awards for the 2019-2020 season, with two Danville Dashers bringing home hardware for their efforts during the season.

Jesse Gordichuk was calm, composed and rock-steady in the net for this year's iteration of the Danville Dashers, and was a fan favorite as a result. His performances against some of the FPHL's best offensive teams also earned him a spot as one of the top goaltenders in the league in the FPHL's year-end awards.

Gordichuk was named as one of the FPHL's Top goaltenders along with Danbury's Thomas McGuckin as his stellar season in front of net was more than worthy of the award. The young goaltender from Penticton, British Columbia came in for his rookie season and took charge of this Dashers team.

After playing for UNLV in the ACHA and the Adelaide Adrenaline in te AIHL in 2018-2019, Gordichuk came into his first season as a Dasher and allowed just three goals per game, combining for one of the league's best save percentages, stopping 92% of the shots on his goal.

He provided a stable force in front of net and accumulated over 1100 saves on the prematurely ended season. He was 19-13 on the season and solidified a defense that dealt with many injuries on the season.

Gordichuk was one of the most promising rookies in this year's FPHL and will look to make an even bigger splash next season for the Dashers.

