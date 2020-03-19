FPHL Announces Year End Player Awards
March 19, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League Awards Committee convened recently to determine the recipients of the 2019-20 seasonal awards. As Director of this prestigious committee for all ten seasons I wish to thank my staff for their tremendous efforts. - John Landers
2019-2020 TOP FORWARDS
Tyler Gjurich Elmira Enforcers
Carter Shinkaruk Danbury Hat Tricks
Matt Graham Port Huron Prowlers
Fred Hein Danville Dashers
Petr Panacek Carolina Thunderbirds
Deric Boudreau Watertown Wolves
2019-2020 TOP DEFENSEMEN
Kyle Powell Watertown Wolves
Daniel Klinecky Carolina Thunderbirds
Aaron Atwell Danbury Hat Tricks
Cameron Yarwood Elmira Enforcers
2019-2020 TOP GOALTENDERS
Thomas McGuckin Danbury Hat Tricks
Jesse Gordichuk Danville Dashers
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2020
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.