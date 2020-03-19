NFL, NBA, NHL stats



FPHL Announces Year End Player Awards

March 19, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release

Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League Awards Committee convened recently to determine the recipients of the 2019-20 seasonal awards. As Director of this prestigious committee for all ten seasons I wish to thank my staff for their tremendous efforts. - John Landers

2019-2020 TOP FORWARDS

Tyler Gjurich Elmira Enforcers

Carter Shinkaruk Danbury Hat Tricks

Matt Graham Port Huron Prowlers

Fred Hein Danville Dashers

Petr Panacek Carolina Thunderbirds

Deric Boudreau Watertown Wolves

2019-2020 TOP DEFENSEMEN

Kyle Powell Watertown Wolves

Daniel Klinecky Carolina Thunderbirds

Aaron Atwell Danbury Hat Tricks

Cameron Yarwood Elmira Enforcers

2019-2020 TOP GOALTENDERS

Thomas McGuckin Danbury Hat Tricks

Jesse Gordichuk Danville Dashers

