Graham Named FPHL Forward of the Year

Port Huron Prowlers player/assistant coach Matt Graham has been named one of the FPHL Forwards of the Year.

Graham is in his third season as a member of the Prowlers and his second as a player/assistant coach. He finished his 2019-2020 campaign with 20 goals and 53 assists, landing him third in the league for scoring. In his FPHL career, Graham has played 211 games and has scored 87 goals with 203 assists.

In his tenure with the Prowlers, Graham has become a natural leader both on and off the ice for the Prowlers. Besides being an assistant coach, he is also an assistant captain and acts as a team player and role model for his teammates.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the top forwards in the league this season. Awards like this come from playing with talented and hardworking teammates. Up and down our lineup this season, we had three lines of players who showed up to play and contributed on a nightly basis," Graham said. "It's extremely unfortunate how the season had to end, as I am extremely confident that we had the group of guys that would've accomplished the ultimate goal of winning a Championship. While individual honors like this are nice, I'm most excited about getting back on the ice with our group and having the team success next season that we would've had this year."

Tomorrow will conclude the 2019-2020 FPHL seasonal award announcements.

