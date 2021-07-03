Play Halted Between Tri-City and Equipe Quebec

July 3, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - Despite a 7:03 first pitch and the completion of the first inning with a two-run home run for Tri-City's Brad Zunica, inclement weather had other ideas for the Capital Region Saturday evening. Steady rain led to the suspension and eventual postponement of the contest between the Tri-City ValleyCats (12-18) and Equipe Quebec (16-17) at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

The 'Cats and their Atlantic Division foes will pick up the game in the top of the second for what will be a Fourth of July doubleheader at The Joe on Sunday, July 4, 2021. The resumption of Saturday's game will begin at 3:30 PM in nine-inning fashion, with Sunday's originally-scheduled game beginning 20 minutes after the completion of the first. The second game of the doubleheader will be played over seven innings.

Any ticket that was purchased for Saturday's contest may be exchanged for a ticket to a future ValleyCats home game during the 2021 season. Ticket exchanges for games postponed due to rain may be made by visiting the ValleyCats' box office at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium or calling them at 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.