Pitching Surrenders 14 Hits as RiverDogs Beat Pelicans 11-4

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped their third-straight game to the Charleston RiverDogs 11-4 on Friday night. The loss drops Myrtle Beach down two games under .500 at 43-45, while Charleston moves up to 63-24. Friday was dubbed "Pirate Night" as the Pelicans came out wearing special pirate logo uniforms with many themed events taking place throughout the game. The Pelicans' bat dog, Slider, also went viral during Friday's game as MLB and Barstool Sports both posted clips of the good boy retrieving bats in the first inning.

While collecting eight hits, the Pelicans left 10 runners on base in their 16th loss to the RiverDogs this season. Pablo Aliendo (2-5, 2 RBI) brought home a pair of runs with two singles and Jordan Nwogu (2-4, 2B, RBI) continued his solid hitting with two hits. Yohendrick Pinango (1-5, R) extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the first inning.

The pitching staff did not enjoy Pirate Night as Manuel Espinoza (4-6) took the loss after starting the game and giving up three earned runs off six hits in his four innings. The bullpen sacrificed seven earned runs in the final five innings with eight hits and six walks as the game fell out of reach in the final innings.

For the fourth straight night, the RiverDogs knocked double-digit base hits with 14 for the game. Two players logged three-hit games with Diego Infante (3-4, HR, 2 RBI) brought home two runs while also hitting a solo homer and Jonathan Embry (3-5, 2 2B, 3 R) scored three runs with a pair of doubles. Oslevis Basabe (2-6, 2B, 2 RBI), Alexander Ovalles (2-3, 2 RBI), Patrick Merino (1-3, 2 RBI), and Johan Lopez (1-4, 2 RBI) each brought in multiple runs in the win.

The win went to Graeme Stinson (1-0) with three innings in relief and one earned run. Hector Figueroa picked up his fourth save of the year with two scoreless innings to finish out the game.

The Pelicans opened with a quick 1-0 lead after the first inning as Pinango singled with one out to left field. He moved to second on a groundout from Nwogu, and Myrtle Beach put runners on the corners after Matt Mervis drew a walk. Aliendo followed with a single up the middle to score Pinango and give the Pelicans an early lead.

Charleston responded in the top of the second as Infante homered on a 2-0 pitch from Espinoza to lead off the inning. Embry followed with a double to get in scoring position and came home on a single from Ramirez with two outs to give the RiverDogs a 2-1 lead.

Another run came home for the visitors in the top of the fourth as Embry hit his second double of the game to center field to get in scoring position. After a groundout by Ovalles, Merino hit a single on a grounder up the middle to score Embry and extend the lead to 3-1.

In the bottom half, Fabian Pertuz bunted down the third-base line and beat the throw to lead off the inning. He moved to second on a groundout by Pinango and stole third base to get closer. Nwogu hit an infield single to third base that allowed Pertuz to come in and cut the lead down to one.

The comeback was short-lived as the RiverDogs put two more runs on the board in the top of the fifth. Carlos Ocampo came into the game for Myrtle Beach and gave up a single to Basabe and a walk to Beau Brundage. After collecting the first out, Ocampo gave up a single to Infante to right field that scored Basabe. Ovalles came up with two outs and cracked a single to left that scored Brundage and the lead was up to 5-2.

Myrtle Beach started a rally in the seventh with Nwogu hitting a double to start it off. Nwogu stole third and came home on an infield single by Aliendo that made it a two-run game, Aliendo got to second on a throwing error. After moving to third on a throwing error by Stinson, Aliendo crossed home on a groundout by Jacob Wetzel to bring the Charleston lead to just one run.

The wheels came off in the eighth, however, as Jose Almonte came in to pitch. With runners on second and third with two outs, Basabe doubled down the right-field line to plate both runners and break the game back open at 7-4.

Four runs came across in the top of the ninth with Ovalles hitting a single with the bases loaded for the first run. Marino walked to bring in another run, and Johan Lopez collected two RBIs on a single to stretch the lead to 11-4.

Myrtle Beach and Charleston will meet for game five of the series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. The game will be Deaf Awareness Night presented by Young Talkers, as the Pelicans will wear specialty jerseys showcasing the official sign language for "MYR".

