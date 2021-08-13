'Birds Capture Rain-Soaked Game from Hillcats

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Delmarva Shorebirds managed to outlast the Lynchburg Hillcats for a 7-1 victory on Friday night at the Bank of the James Stadium.

The Shorebirds (48-40) jumped on the board first against the Hillcats (44-44) prior to the rain halting play.

Just two batters in, Mason Janvrin belted a solo homer for Delmarva, his ninth of the season, to start the scoring.

In the third, Delmarva loaded the bases with nobody out before plating two runs on back-to-back RBI groundouts from TT Bowens and Cristopher Cespedes to make it 3-0.

Rain stopped play at the end of the top of the third and resumed roughly two hours later.

Lynchburg was the first to strike post delay thanks to an RBI single from Angel Martinez that glanced off the second base bag in the bottom of the fifth.

The Shorebirds got that run right back in the top of the sixth with an RBI single from Logan Michaels.

Delmarva plated two more in the seventh on an RBI double from Bowens and RBI single from Cespedes before Cespedes wrapped the scoring with a RBI double in the ninth to make it 7-1.

Nick Roth (1-2) earned the win in relief for Delmarva. Roth went three innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk, striking out three.

Lenny Torres (2-5) took the loss for Lynchburg. Torres conceded three runs on three hits and two walks, striking out three.

Jake Zebron fired the final frames in scoreless fashion for the Shorebirds to collect his second save of the season.

Griffin McLarty started for the Shorebirds and pitched three shutout innings before the rains came and halted his outing.

The Shorebirds will try to wrap up a series win against the Hillcats on Saturday, August 14. Jake Lyons (2-2, 4.04) takes the hill for Delmarva against Juan Zapata (1-4, 5.98) for Lynchburg. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 on Fox Sports 960 AM and streaming online with Sam Jellinek on the call. MiLB.TV coverage will be provided by Lynchburg.

