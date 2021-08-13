Fireflies Drop Close One to Woodpeckers

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies took a lead in the sixth, but couldn't hold onto it, ceding three runs in the seventh to fall 5-3 at Segra Park Friday evening.

The Woodpeckers (38-49) jumped out to score in the first for the second consecutive night, adding back-to-back doubles on the first two pitches Anderson Paulino through to eventually take a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Fayetteville was able to answer a Columbia score with three runs against Chase Wallace (L, 1-4). Will Wagner doubled to start the inning, then Quincy Hamilton drew a one out walk to set the table. With the bases loaded, Kobe Kato singled, Justin Williams walked and then Nathan Perry grounded out to each drive home a run and push Fayetteville in front of Columbia 5-3.

It took Columbia (41-46) until the third to find the score column, but Gage Hughes drew a lead-off walk and had a stolen base that put him in a position to score on a sacrifice fly from Diego Hernandez to cut Fayetteville's lead in half.

After that, the Fireflies struck two out gold in the home half of the sixth inning. With two outs and runners on, Felix Familia and Burle Dixon were both able to smack RBI singles to push Columbia in front 3-2.

The Fireflies kick off their weekend with a contest against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at 6:35 pm. LHP Rylan Kaufman (2-3, 4.14 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and RHP Cesar Gomez (0-6, 6.56 ERA) will go for the Woodpeckers.

