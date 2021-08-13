Down East Wood Ducks Roster Move & Game Notes - vs. Carolina

The Down East Wood Ducks, in conjunction with the Texas Rangers, have made the following roster moves affecting their active roster:

* RHP Theo McDowell has been transferred from Arizona to Down East and will wear #31

The Down East Wood Ducks roster currently sits at 29 players with 12 on the IL. An updated roster is Down East Wood Ducks continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Grainger Stadium. RHP Mason Englert (5-3, 4.00) gets the ball for the Wood Ducks and Carolina will turn to LHP Antoine Kelly (0-0, 4.38).

WOODIES REBOUND WITH WIN OVER CAROLINA: After a 19-10 loss, the Down East Wood Ducks rebounded with an 11-6 win over the Carolina Mudcats, Thursday night. Down East held Carolina scoreless through the first seven innings and had a huge offensive day with 11 runs.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 29-19 (.604) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have only lost two road series and are 5-2-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 41-23 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are the top team in all of MiLB in stolen bases (201) . Jayce Easley (48), Luisangel Acuña (30) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers. Only one member of the active roster does not have a stolen base.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The Woodies have been .500 or better at home for the first time since May 13th when they won their first two home games of 2021 against the Mudcats.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 455 - 413 and 126 - 96 in the first two innings. Down East is 16-4 when they score first at home, and 41-13 overall when they score first.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 29-19 road record and are 20-18 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have an 23-16 record overall, with a 5-4 record at home. Their green jersey has the best winning percentage (.632) with an 12-7 record this season. Down East has played ten games in specialty jersey's and are 6-4. As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens at home this season. The Woodies have struggled in their White (Home) jersey's this season, sporting an 8-10 record (.444).

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, the Woodies saw inconsistent play through June and most of July. Down East played .500 baseball in the month of July, going 14-14 with a team ERA of 5.99. The Woodies are now 6-3 in the month of August, with a 4.90 ERA. With their 11-6 win last night, Down East is outscoring their opponents 66-48 through nine games in August.

GONE FISHIN': Mason Englert makes his fourth start of the season against the Mudcats today. This season he is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA. In 14 innings he has allowed just 2 earned runs on five hits with 15 strikeouts. His longest outing was six innings on 6/27, which is also a season-high.

