Pitching Struggles Cost Cutters

June 15, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport pitching struggled from start to finish as the Crosscutters suffer the worst lost of any MLB Draft League team in the 2024 season, falling to the Frederick Keys by a final score of 21-6 at Nymeo Field on Saturday night.

Zachary Murray got the start for Williamsport and allowed 7 runs, all earned, on 6 hits and 4 walks in 4.1 innings of work, taking his first loss of the season on the mound. Murray is now 2-1 in four starts.

Colby Gromlich, Zack Tukis, Dalton Robinson, newcomer Matthew Barnes II, and position player Lawson Knight would all see time on the mound out of the bullpen, combining to allow 14 runs, 10 earned, on 5 hits and 10 walks. One Keys batter was also hit by a pitch.

Offensively, Williamsport did record 10 hits as Riley Nelson led the way with a 3-5 night at the plate. JM Long also recorded a multi-hit night, going 2-4 with an RBI and 2 runs scored. In addition, Jackson Mayo went 1-3 on the night and added 3 RBI of his own.

Williamsport looks to bounce back as they face the Frederick Keys again tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. for the conclusion of this rain-shortened two game road series.

WP: Christian Rodriguez (1-0) LP: Zachary Murray (2-1) SV: N/A Crosscutters Record: 7-3 (1st Half)

Next Game: Sunday, June 16th at Frederick, 1:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, June 20th, vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Thirsty Thursday, Thank You Thursday, Milton/Watsontown Night

