Eight-Run Fourth Powers Spikes To 9-2 Win Over Black Bears

June 15, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - Eight was a great number for the State College Spikes on Saturday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark as the Spikes scored eight runs in the fourth inning and number 8, Samuel Benjamin, knocked in three runs and extended his Major League Baseball Draft League-best hitting streak to 11 games in a 9-2 win over the West Virginia Black Bears.

Benjamin, an outfielder from Houston Christian, drilled a two-run, wall-ball double to right-center field as part of the Spikes' (6-5) huge fourth to become the only player in the MLB Draft League with hits in every game in which his team has played this season.

The Katy, Texas native also continues to lead the MLB Draft League with 14 runs batted in, 20 hits, and seven stolen bases while being tied for first with two home runs. In addition, Benjamin is second in the league with a .476 batting average, a .577 on-base percentage and four doubles.

Derek Wylie knocked in two runs with a double of his own in the fourth inning.

The Spikes' offensive prowess was bolstered by a strong pitching effort as well. Ben Harris (2-0) logged five innings, the most for any Spike in a single outing this season, for the second straight start in the win. Harris yielded one run on four hits and no walks while striking out six batters.

Black Bears (4-7) second baseman Jordan Rogers gave West Virginia the early lead with a 416-foot solo home run to left field in the first inning, his first of the season.

The win allowed the Spikes to snap a four-game losing streak.

Sunday, the Spikes finish their six-game road trip with a 1:00 p.m. matinee rubber match in the three-game set against the Black Bears at Kendrick Family Ballpark. Left-hander Jacob Kroeger (0-0) is slated to get the ball for State College.

After an off day on the schedule on Monday, the Spikes come back home on Tuesday, June 18 to start a two-game mini-series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park against the Williamsport Crosscutters. Fans can enjoy the return of Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends on the 18th, with half-price Walking Tacos available at the relocated Salsa stand, now available next to the Kids Zone on the third-base side of the concourse.

Wednesday the 19th is the debut of the new Glizzy and Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio, with half-price Country Store Brand hot dogs available all game long throughout the ballpark and half-price servings of wine available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. for both games in the home brace.

For tickets to those two games, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Kendrick Family Ballpark starting at approximately 612:45 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.