Scrappers Snag Game One from Thunder

June 15, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Twelve hits and 15 Walks Propels Mahoning Valley to Game One Win.

The Thunder dropped game one of two with Mahoning Valley on Saturday night by a final of 10-4. The Scrappers scored runs in five innings and plated multiple runs in four of the five. They struck first in their half of the second inning when John Schroeder hit his league leading third triple to score Coen Niclai and arguably the hottest bat in the Draft League in Max Johnson brought Schroeder home with a single.

The Thunder bats responded in their half of the third when new-comer Matt Quintinar (Central Arizona) brought home Colton Becker to cut the deficit in half. Unfortunately, that would be the closest the Thunder would come in the contest.

Mahoning Valley entered the night with the league's best run differential at plus 39 and extended it to plus 45 in the win on Saturday evening at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Your Thunder look to get back in the win column Sunday afternoon at 1:00 in the series finale against Mahoning Valley.

