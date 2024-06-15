Keys Take Down Crosscutters Saturday Night at Home

June 15, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys earned a dominant 15-run victory Saturday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium after taking down the Williamsport Crosscutters 21-6 in Frederick.

The Keys leaned on an eight-run sixth inning to take control after being only ahead by three runs heading into the frame, but it was the home team who picked up their fourth victory on the season, in front of an exciting atmosphere Saturday night.

Williamsport struck first on an RBI single from Max Mandler in the top of the first, taking a 1-0 lead through an inning of play after the Keys did not score in the bottom of the first.

Daylan Pena (Texas St) however responded in the bottom of the second with a solo homer to right-center field, tying up the score at one apiece going into the third in Frederick.

After the homer from Pena, the Crosscutters scored two more runs off an RBI sacrifice fly and a hit-by-pitch, bumping the visitors lead to 3-1 after two and a half innings of play at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

However, the home team came roaring back in the bottom of the third and tied the game, thanks to a two-RBI double from Jo Jo Jackson (Georgia St), making it a 3-3 game heading into the fourth Saturday night.

After each team came up with no runs in the fourth, the Keys erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fifth, with the rally starting with an RBI double from Tervell Johnson (UT-Rio Grande Valley). Then, an RBI single from Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) made it a 5-3 game and a wild pitch moments later bumped the team lead to three midway in the inning.

RBIs from Brock Tibbitts (Indiana) and Royce Clayton Jr. (Los Angeles Valley College) pushed the lead to 8-3 going into the sixth, with the Keys in control through the first half of the ballgame in Frederick.

Despite Williamsport scoring two runs in the top of the sixth on a two-RBI single, a strikeout from Christian Rodriguez (Cal State Fullerton) ended the inning with the Keys still up 8-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

The Keys then exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth with the inning being headlined by a two-RBI triple from Jadyn Fielder (TNXL Academy). Additionally, after several wild pitches and RBI groundouts, the Keys tacked on eight total runs in the inning, pushing the lead to 16-5 entering the seventh.

Following a scoreless top of the seventh, Frederick tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh after an RBI single from Allan Gil-Fernandez (State College of Florida) and a groundout and a wild pitch brought home three runs to make it a 19-6 game going into the eighth.

Williamsport added one more run in the top of the eighth, but the Keys scored two more runs to finish the night out with 21 total runs, taking a 15-run lead with the contest approaching the ninth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Evan Yates (Cal State Fullerton) finished the night strong with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, sealing the deal for the Keys victory by a 21-6 score Saturday night at home.

The Keys conclude their six-game homestand Sunday afternoon with first pitch against the Crosscutters set for 1 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

It will be the first Sunday Funday of the season for the Keys presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley. Special Father Day promotions also will be available for fans to take part in. It will also be Knock Tobacco Out of the Park Day presented by Frederick County Health Department while it is the last day of Family Fitness Weekend.

