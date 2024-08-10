Pitching Staff Bounces Back in 6-1 PaddleHeads' Win

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT - After seeing things get away from them in the late innings Friday, the Missoula PaddleHeads would be in search of a bounce back game Saturday opposite the Glacier Range Riders. Dawson Day would prove to get Missoula off on the right foot retiring the side in order in the 1st 3 innings of play. The offense would then turn things on in a big way in a scoreless contest to jump on the board. This offensive spark combined with more great pitching would prove to be a good combination.

Day would allow only 1 base runner in 4 innings on the mound. The PaddleHeads attack would back this effort with a big rally in the top of the 4th that saw 10 batters come to the plate. This 6 run effort would be plenty of real estate for the bullpen coming down the stretch as well as Missoula would cruise to a 6-1 victory.

