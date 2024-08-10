Owlz Spank High Wheelers, 11-1

Windsor, Co.---Four Northern Colorado Owlz (42-28; 14-9) first inning runs set the tone on Saturday night at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium in an 11-1 win over the Yolo High Wheelers (34-35; 11-12). All nine in the starting lineup for the Owlz reached base safely while the club had 11 hits. They have won four-of-the-first-five in this series and have scored 21 runs over the last two games.

The first four Owlz reached in the frame. Left fielder Henry George led off with a double to right. Second baseman Kevin Jimenez followed with a single to left and left fielder Dario Gomez had the first run-producing hit with a single to left. First baseman Daniel Perez walked. Right fielder Euro Diaz and catcher Reece Yourgain each followed with RBI groundouts and third baseman Evan Scavotto concluded the scoring with a single to center.

It was the first loss for Yolo starter Brandon McPherson (4-1). He lasted five innings, surrendered season highs in both runs allowed (seven/all earned) and hits with eight while walking three and striking out three.

Yolo's run came on a homer to center in the second by left fielder Jose Gonzalez (14-team high).

NoCo added another run in the second on a double to right for Jimenez, a two-run homer in the fifth by Diaz (5), three in the sixth (sac fly by George, a throwing error by Yolo pitcher Jimmie Lewis, and single by Gomez). In the seventh, Yeargain (4) led off with a homer to left. Gomez over the last two games has five hits, two homers, seven RBI's, and five runs scored.

Owlz starter Chase Gearing (6-3) was the winner. He struck out five over six innings.

The final game of this series is on Sunday afternoon at 12:05 PST. Yolo will send left-hander Brandon Mitchell to the hill against Northern Colorado right-hander Mark Tindall in a rematch of the first game on Tuesday.

HIGH TALES

Northern Colorado leads the season series 6-5. Yolo is 5-9 on this 21-game road trip

Gonzalez was 2-3 with a walk and has a seven-game hitting streak (10-25, .400). This is the third time this year he's had a hitting streak of at least seven games. his longest is 12

Infielder Braedon Blackford is 4-33 (.121) through the Colorado portion of this trip

