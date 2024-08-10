Range Riders Find a Way with Eighth Inning Rally

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders snapped a 12-game home losing streak with a commanding 6-1 victory over the Missoula PaddleHeads on Friday at Glacier Bank Park.

The Range Riders broke the scoreless tie in the sixth inning when Ryan McCarthy singled to drive in a run. Missoula responded in the top of the seventh, tying the game at 1-1 after Mike Rosario singled on a six-pitch at-bat.

However, the Range Riders took control in the bottom of the eighth inning, erupting for five runs on three hits to secure the win. The inning's highlight was a two-run double by Jerry Huntzinger, while River Orsak added two more on a double of his own down the left field line.

Nick Zegna earned the win for the Range Riders, pitching two and one-third innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit while striking out one and walking none. Missoula's Mark Timmins took the loss, giving up five runs on three hits in his single inning of work, despite striking out two batters and walking three.

Kaleb Sophy started on the mound for the Range Riders, delivering a solid performance with six and two-thirds innings pitched, allowing one run on four hits, striking out seven, and walking five. Jonah Jenkins started for the PaddleHeads, surrendering one run on four hits over five and one-third innings while striking out eight and walking one.

Offensively, Andy Atwood and River Orsak each collected two hits for the Range Riders, with Huntzinger and Orsak driving in two runs apiece. The Range Riders were sharp defensively, committing no errors and turning a double play. Ty Penner led the team with eight defensive plays.

For Missoula, Rosario drove in the lone run, finishing 1-for-3. Colin Gordon, Rosario, Alec Sanchez, Roberto Pena, and Kamron Willman each recorded one hit for the PaddleHeads, who also played error-free defense. Carlos Perez led Missoula with 11 defensive plays.

The Glacier Range Riders will face off against the Missoula PaddleHeads again on Saturday night at 7:05 PM.

