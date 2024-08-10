Kleinsorge Deals, Wilmer Homers in 5-2 Win

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho -- For the fourth time in the last six games, the Oakland pitching staff held its opponent to two or fewer runs, and the Ballers topped the Idaho Falls Chukars 5-2 on Friday. Stephen Wilmer recorded three hits for the second straight night, including a long ball, and Justin Kleinsorge dominated on the hill.

For the third consecutive outing, Kleinsorge completed six innings of work. He tossed six frames of one-run ball with four strikeouts to pick up his third straight winning decision.

The first three Ballers reached in the second inning: Tripp Clark on an error, Daunte Stuart with a line-drive single to right and Jaylen Smith on an opposite-field flare. Smith scored Clark with his single to give Oakland the early lead.

Jacob Jablonski tied the game for the Chukars in the bottom of the inning. He doubled to deep center to score Grady Morgan, who reached with a leadoff knock.

Oakland retook the lead in the third. Stephen Wilmer singled with one out, and Dondrei Hubbard delivered a two-out double to center to hand the Ballers a 2-1 edge.

The Ballers got an insurance run in the seventh. Wilmer reached on a fielding error, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored as Noah Martinez reached on yet another Idaho Falls miscue.

A single and an error put the tying runs aboard for the Chukars in the home seventh. But, Braydon Nelson entered with two outs and punched out Brett Barrera to end the threat in emphatic fashion.

Nelson also fired a perfect eighth with another strikeout and a leaping catch at second by Stuart. It was a great night for Stuart, who made two spectacular plays and collected three singles. The sixth and seventh hitters in the Oakland order, Stuart and Smith, contributed three hits apiece.

After a Brett Carson double in the ninth, Wilmer pushed Oakland's advantage to 5-1 with a two-run jack to right. Wilmer's sixth bomb of the season served as his first as a Baller.

Idaho Falls got one run in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn't avoid losing a third straight game to Oakland. The Ballers are winners of eight of their last nine contests.

Oakland can clinch back-to-back series wins with another victory on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

