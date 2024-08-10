Mustangs Sweep DH

Mustangs sweep the double-header Saturday with a game one win 8-3 and a game two win 6-5.

Ethan Ross collected his first professional win in game one with five innings giving up three runs on six hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Boise took a 1-0 lead in game one of the double-header in the first on an RBI single by Troy Viola.

Ross settled in nicely and induced a 5-4-3 inning ending double play to give the Mustangs bats an opportunity. Ross retired eight of the next 10 batters he faced into the fifth inning.

Meanwhile, for the second straight game, Gabe Wurtz led off the fourth with a home run to tie the game at 1-1.

Billings took a lead with a RBI triple by Brendan Ryan while Connor Denning hit his second homer in as many games to take a 4-1 lead.

Boise battled in the fifth. Tyler Jorgensen hit home Noah Marcelo for a single, while Trevor Minder hit a one-out RBI single to make it 4-3.

Boise loaded the bases, but Kyle Booker preserved the lead on a diving play with a line drive hit off to his left to end the inning at a 4-3 advantage for the Mustangs.

Billings jumped on Drew Marufo and Cameron Dayton in the sixth. Dylan Leach reached on a four-pitch walk, stole second, and made it to third on the throwing error by Nich Klemp. In a 1-2 count, Booker hit him home to give the Mustangs some cushion. Blake Evans singled on a bunt. While Taylor Lomack brought home Booker to lead 6-3. Denning hit home Evans on a sacrifice fly to lead 7-3.

Back-to-back doubles in the seventh put the game away for the Ponies. With one out, Leach doubled, and Evan Blum brought him home to make it 8-3.

Meanwhile, Daniel Willie and Jonathan Haab combined for two scoreless innings, both recording one strikeout.

In game two, Leach gave the Mustangs a two-run lead on a two-run homer into straightaway center field.

Micah Yonamine answered the call with a two-run homer himself to tie it at 2.

Kline gave the Mustangs the lead again in the second with a three-run homer to lead 5-2.

In the home half, Joey Kalafut brought home two runs on a single to make it a 5-4 game.

Billings extended the advantage with one out. Abe Valdez hit home Jacob Kline on a sacrifice fly to make it a 6-4 game.

Boise hit two doubles in the bottom of the sixth, one by Tyner Hughes and another by Trevor Minder to make it a 6-5 game.

Ethan McRae delivered the first out in the seventh, while Haab worked around two walks and struck out the final hitter to earn his fifth save.

The Mustangs look for a series split against league-leading Boise. Coverage starts at 12:45 p.m. with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

