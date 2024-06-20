Pitching Propels Travs Past Wichita

North Little Rock, AR - 3.1 perfect innings from the bullpen backed a sterling start by Blas Castano as the Arkansas Travelers knocked off the Springfield Cardinals, 2-1, on Thursday night. Castano set season highs with 5.2 innings and eight strikeouts, retiring 11 in a row at one point. Kyle Hill (0.1 IP), Logan Evans (IP), Peyton Alford (IP) and Troy Taylor (IP) then put down the final 10 Wichita hitters of the game. The decisive run scored in the seventh inning without the benefit of a hit. Evans was awarded the win, his eighth with Taylor racking up his ninth save.

Moments That Mattered

* With Wichita threatening in the second inning, Castano got a ground ball that turned into a double play to end the inning.

* Blake Rambusch walked to open the seventh inning. He then stole second and went to third on a groundout before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Cole Young.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hogan Windish: 2-4, run, 2B

* RHP Blas Castano: 5.2 IP, 4 H, R, BB, 8 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas' magic number for a first half North title drops to two.

* The Travs wore the Diamantes jerseys for the second time this season, both wins.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with LHP Danny Wirchansky (3-3, 3.47) starting against RHP Marco Raya (0-1, 4.67). It is Music of Seattle for Fireworks Friday. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

