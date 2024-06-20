Drillers Open Second Half with Home Series vs. Amarillo

The Tulsa Drillers will open the second half of the 2024 season by hosting the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) for a six-game series at ONEOK Field that will run from June 25-30. The first five games of the series will all begin at 7:00 p.m. with the series finale on Sunday, June 30 starting at 1:00 p.m.

The series will open a busy stretch of games at ONEOK Field for the Drillers, as they will play 15 of their first 18 games of the second half at home.

The promotions lineup for the series with the Sod Poodles will be headlined by Friday Night Fireworks on June 28 and Grand Slam Saturday on June 29 with a Mickey Mantle ring giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, followed by a second straight postgame Fireworks Show.

Other highlights of the home stand will include $2 Tuesday on June 25 with fans able to purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $2 each (plus the $1 Oklahoma ticket fee). Selected concession items, including hot dogs, will also be on sale for only $2 each.

Wednesday, June 26 will be a Bark in the Park, with fans able to bring their dogs to the game. Cans of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 each.

June 27 will be another Triple Play Thursday with $3 Bud and Bud Lights and $4 Michelob Ultras. Soft drinks will be on sale for $3 each, and Celsius Energy Drinks for $4 each. The first 1,000 fans will receive Drillers belt bags.

The series will conclude with FUNday Sunday on June 30. The first 500 kids will receive a Drillers, Stars & Stripes baseball. All kids can eat for free, and after the game, they can run the ONEOK Field bases.

A complete list of promotions for the entire home stand is below.

This series will mark the second and final meetings of the regular season between Tulsa and Amarillo. The two teams split a six-game series in Amarillo earlier this month with the Drillers averaging nearly 15 runs per game in their three wins.

Individual tickets for all six games in the series are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

June 25-30 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Tuesday, June 25 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

The second half of the season begins with another exciting $2 Tuesday! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each as well as get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between 6-8 p.m. in the main concession stands. $2 Tuesday is made possible by 2 News Oklahoma, TulsaRecycles.com and 106.1 The Twister.

Wednesday, June 26 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

This Wednesday is another Bark in the Park & $3 White Claws night presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Tulsa World First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate. In addition, fans and their furry friends are invited to run the bases after the game!

Thursday, June 27 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 TRIPLE PLAY THURSDAY

The home stand continues with another Triple Play Thursday presented by Reach Clothing, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat! This Thursday fans can enjoy selected, 16-ounce domestic draft beers for $3 each, $4 selected 12-ounce craft beers and $3 souvenir cup sodas. This night will feature $3 servings of Bud and Bud Light and $4 Michelob Ultras and Celsius Energy Drinks. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field next to the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands.

DRILLERS BELT BAG GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a blue, Drillers belt bag courtesy of Reach Clothing.

LIVE MUSIC FROM THE KING CABBAGE BRASS BAND/BRASS AT THE BALLPARK

The renowned King Cabbage Brass Band will be on hand to perform and entertain fans before and during the game courtesy of Celsius Energy Drink. In addition, students from the King Cabbage Brass in the Ballpark Music Camp will perform during the game!

Friday, June 28 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's Friday and we are kicking off the weekend with the first of two huge Fireworks Shows! Friday Night Fireworks are made possible by QuikTrip, News On 6, Big Country 99.5 and The Blitz 1170 AM.

Saturday, June 29 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS / MICKEY MANTLE NIGHT

It's our 12th annual tribute to one of Oklahoma's favorite sons and one of baseball's greatest players of all time, Mickey Mantle. The first 2,000 fans to enter with paid admissions through the Tulsa World First Base, Oil Derrick or Greenwood/Osage Casino Entrances will receive a commemorative ring that honors Mantle's 1962 MVP season! Mickey's sons, David and Danny Mantle, will also be in attendance to visit with fans and throw the ceremonial first pitch. In addition, a huge post-game Fireworks Show will conclude the night. Mickey Mantle Night Rings are courtesy of Central Bank, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal. The Fireworks Show is presented by Scheels.

Sunday, June 30 First Pitch at 1:00 PM / Gates Open at 11:45 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FUNDAY SUNDAY

We conclude another great home stand with a FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE and are invited to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

DRILLERS STARS AND STRIPES BASEBALL GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Stars and Stripes Baseball just in time for the Fourth of July, courtesy of Ferguson Kia!

KIDS ON FIELD CATCH

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

