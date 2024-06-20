Offense Sputters in 5-0 Defeat

June 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Midland RockHounds 5-0 on Thursday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Frisco (44-22) was held to just two hits on the offensive side, stranding only four runners.

On the mound, they walked eight Midland (37-29) hitters, their most in the month of June.

The RockHounds jumped out in front early in the second on a two-run home run from Denzel Clarke off of Ben Anderson (4-3). Those were the only runs Anderson allowed over his four innings, striking out four and walking two.

Andy Rodriguez then threw a scoreless inning and Triston Polley added 1.1 runless frames before Bryan Chi took over on the mound, allowing three runs in the eighth.

Sahid Valenzuela knocked in a run with an RBI single before Jack Winkler doubled home two more to blow the game open at 5-0.

The three runs allowed by the Frisco bullpen were more than they had allowed in their previous 12 games combined.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21st. RHP Nick Krauth (5-2, 4.94) gets the ball for the Riders against RHP Gunnar Hoglund (6-4, 3.45).

