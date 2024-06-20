Ford Rips Three Hits; Travs Fall

June 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Harry Ford collected three hits but the Arkansas Travelers were dropped, 9-2, by the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday night. The Wind Surge scored four times in the third inning and had control of the game from that point on. Pierson Ohl threw five innings and picked up the win. Juan Mercedes took the loss but was able to cover six innings.

Moments That Mattered

* A throwing error prolonged the top of the third inning and Wichita added two on a double by Aaron Sabato.

* Wichita hit a pair of homers in the fifth and sixth innings to extend their lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Harry Ford: 3-4

* LF Kaden Polcovich: 2-3, 2B, SB

* RHP Logan Gragg: 2 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas' magic number for a first half North title remains at three with the loss and Tulsa's win.

* Ford has a five-game hitting streak.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with RHP Blas Castano (0-3, 3.54) starting against RHP Andrew Morris (2-1, 1.61). It is a $3 Thursday and a Fiesta de Diamantes. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 20, 2024

Ford Rips Three Hits; Travs Fall - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.