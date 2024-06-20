Ozzie Smith & Keith Guttin Bobbleheads, Performance Caps, Fireworks and More Next Week

Your Springfield Cardinals are back at Hammons Field from Tuesday, June 25 - Sunday, June 30 to host the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners)! Don't miss out on an awesome week of baseball in Springfield.

Tuesday, June 25 - 7:05 PM

It's Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday. Enjoy the most affordable dinner in the 417 with delicious hot dogs and bratwursts for just two bucks apiece.

As a part of MiLB and MLB-wide initiatives to welcome all fans to MiLB ballparks nationwide, it's Pride Night, presented by Burrell Behavioral Health.

Gates open at 6:05 PM.

Wednesday, June 26 - 7:05 PM

It's Purina Woof Wednesday! All dogs are welcome every Wednesday night game throughout the season! What's better than Cardinals Baseball with your best four-legged friend?

Gates open at 6:05 PM.

Thursday, June 27 - 7:05 PM

Your Cardinals switch identities on Thursday to don Springfield Cashew Chickens caps and jerseys while celebrating the signature dish we all know and love! That of course means Cashew Chicken will be available for dinner during the game.

It's also Thirsty Thursday with drink specials on all adult beverages all game long every Thursday home game! (Fans 21+)

Gates open at 6:05 PM.

Friday, June 28 - 7:05 PM

Join us as we celebrate the hall of fame career of Missouri State Bears Head Coach Keith Guttin with the Loren Cook Company Keith Guttin Retiring Legend Bobblehead Giveaway for 2,000 fans. Guarantee this item with a Promo Seat add-on to a Diamond Box Ticket when you order online!

The Cardinals will also be wearing specialty Missouri State Crossover jerseys, which will be available for auction.

Make sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Gates open at 6:05 PM.

Saturday, June 29 - 6:35 PM

You'll flip for this one! We're celebrating one of the most iconic St. Louis Cardinals of all time with the Ozzie Smith 'Wizard' Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) on Saturday night! Don't miss this Busch Stadium Exclusive Giveaway!

Guarantee this item with a Promo Seat add-on to a Diamond Box Ticket when you order online!

Gates open at 5:35 PM.

Sunday, June 30 - 6:05 PM

It's always a good day for a new Cardinals cap! 2,000 fans will receive a special Performance Ghost Panel Cap, presented by Central Bank of the Ozarks, on Sunday, June 30.

It's a Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, when kids 12 and under receive a FREE ice cream sandwich at Gate 1 before the game.

As always, kids can run the bases just like the Cardinals after every Sunday home game this season thanks to our friends at MOST 529.

Guarantee this item with a Promo Seat add-on to a Diamond Box Ticket when you order online!

Gates open at 5:05 PM.

