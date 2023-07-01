Pitching Powers Travs to Win

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers won another pitchers' duel, 2-1 over the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. It was the Travs eighth win in their last nine games. Kyle Tyler spun six innings and allowed just a first inning run on seven total hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Three releivers then pitched perfect innings over the last three frames to finish it off. Collin Kober worked the seventh and got the win, Devin Sweet struck out the side in the eighth and Isaiah Campbell pitched the ninth to earn the save.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas cut down a run at the plate to end the top of the first. On a double to right field, Tanner Kirwer hit second baseman Connor Hoover who fired home and nailed Chandler Redmond for the third out.

* Leo Rivas tripled leading off the seventh and then scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Jonatan Clase.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Kyle Tyler: 6 IP, 7 H, R, BB, 5 K

* RHP Collin Kober: Win, IP

* RHP Devin Sweet: IP, 3 K

* RHP Isaiah Campbell: Sv, IP, K

News and Notes

* Travs starters have given up just three runs over 23 innings in the first four games of the series.

* Arkansas is now 11-3 at home in games decided by one run.

Up Next

The series continues on Sunday night for a Family Sunday, Operation: Military Appreciation and a postgame fireworks show. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

