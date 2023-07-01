Travs Sneak by Cards, 2-1, on Saturday

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers (3-1, 48-25) claimed the narrow 2-1 lead against the Springfield Cardinals (1-3, 35-38) on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Decisions:

W - RHP Collin Kober (2-1)

L - RHP Ryan Shreve (1-3)

S - RHP Isaiah Campbell (5)

Notables:

RHP Edgar Escobar logged another terrific start, allowing just one run in 5.2 innings with seven hits and three walks while striking out six in the no-decision... CF Victor Scott II led off the game with an infield single, before taking second on a wild pitch and scoring one out later on an RBI single from 1B Chandler Redmond for the Cardinals lone run... Redmond finished 2x3 with a pair of singles, a walk and his league-best 61st RBI of the season... In his first game with Springfield this year, 3B Errol Robinson went 2x3 with a pair of singles.

On Deck:

-Sunday, July 2, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira (5-4, 3.79) @ ARK TBA

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:20pm.

