Naturals 4th of July Game Is Sold Out

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals home game against the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners) that is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th is sold out. Tickets are no longer available online or at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for our 4th of July Fireworks presented by Walmart.

Individual tickets are still available for the remaining five games of the homestand against the Travelers as the two teams will play each other at Arvest Ballpark through Sunday, July 9th. The rest of the games will feature Kids Eat FREE with Baseball Bingo on an Unused Ticket Night on Wednesday, a Thirsty Thursday™, a Fireworks Friday on Military Appreciation Night, a Brady Singer Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, and a Family Sunday with Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases for Sunday's series finale.

The Arvest Ballpark Box Office will be open on Monday, July 3rd from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. and will open at noon on Tuesday, July 4th for fans interested in purchasing tickets for any other home game this season. For more information on tickets and upcoming promotions, please visit www.nwanaturals.com.

