Drillers Claim 7-6 Win in 13-Inning Game

AMARILLO, TX - Am The Tulsa Drillers and the Amarillo Sod Poodles competed in a marathon game on Friday at HODGETOWN. The game took 13 innings to decide a winner as the Drillers ended the long night with a 7-6 victory.

The win gave the Drillers their first win against Amarillo in the series and their first win of the second half and it also snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Drillers fell behind early before making their comeback. In the second inning, Amarillo's Caleb Roberts hit a solo home run, and Roby Enriquez plated a run with a double that put the Sod Poodles ahead 2-0.

Tulsa took the lead in the fourth on consecutive plays as Eddys Leonard hit an RBI triple and Diego Cartaya hit a two-run homer.

A single and a throwing error from Tulsa pitcher Aldry Acosta began the fifth inning. A groundout moved the Sod Poodles baserunner to third, and a wild pitch by Ben Harris allowed the runner to score and tie the game at 3-3.

Austin Gauthier put the Drillers back in front in the seventh inning. With one out, Brandon Lewis doubled to left field, and one batter later, he advanced to third base on a groundout. Lewis scored on Gauthier's single to give Tulsa a 4-3 lead.

After a hit batter began the bottom of the eighth for the Sod Poodles, a single and a sacrifice bunt advanced the baserunner to third base. With one out, pinch-hitter Tim Tawa plated the runner on a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 4-4.

Each side scored a run in the 11th as Yusniel Diaz drove in the placed runner Eddys Leonard.

In the bottom of the 11th, a walk and an error loaded the bases with no outs for Amarillo. Seth Beer again tied the game at 5-5 with a sacrifice fly.

Tulsa found a way to manufacture a run in the 12th when Jose Ramos advanced the placed runner to third, and Imanol Vargas plated the runner on a sacrifice fly.

Again, the Sod Poodles tied the game but could not take the lead as Ismael Alcantara made a game-saving throw. With two outs and runners at second and third, Deyvison De Los Santos singled to left field and scored the tying run, but a perfect throw and tag at home plate kept the game-winning run from scoring.

Cartaya led off the top of the 13th with a single to score the placed runner, putting Tulsa ahead 7-6.

Tulsa pitcher Braydon Fisher retired the side on a flyout and two strikeouts to give the Drillers the hard-earned win and snap the five-game skid.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*The 13-inning game was the longest game played by the Drillers this season, taking 3 hours and 42 minutes to complete.

*Jordan Leasure, Tanner Dodson and Fisher combined to pitch the final 5.1 innings, and they did not allow an earned run. Fisher earned the win and is now 5-1 on the season.

*Kyle Hurt made his 15th appearance on Friday and pitched the first 3.1 innings and gave up five hits, two runs and two walks with three strikeouts. This season, Hurt is averaging 15.2 strikeouts per nine innings, the second highest among pitchers with a least ten appearances in the Texas League.

*Gauthier increased his on-base streak to 18 games with his single in the seventh.

*With Lewis' two hits on Friday, the Drillers eighth spot in the lineup is now 4-12 (.300 average) in the three games in Amarillo.

*The two teams combined to strand 25 runners on base.

*Because the Drillers scored seven runs in the game, fans can purchase a large, one-topping pizza from Mazzio's on Saturday. The special offer is good throughout the day and is only available online at Mazzios.com and when you use the code DRILLERS at checkout.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will continue their six-game series in Amarillo with game four on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN. The starting pitchers have been announced as:

TUL - RHP Nick Nastrini (3-2, 3.81 ERA)

AMA - RHP Jamison Hill (2-4, 4.75 ERA)

