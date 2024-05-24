Pitching Dominance Continues, Short Tosses Gem in Win

May 24, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, OR - Another day, another brilliant pitching performance by the Hillsboro Hops at Hillsboro Ballpark. After Spencer Giesting struck out 13 Canadians yesterday, Avery Short turned in an eight-strikeout shutout outing over 7.2 innings. Short's eight strikeouts were a career high and he took a perfect game into the sixth inning, retiring 17 straight batters before a single by Estiven Machado. Kyle Amendt came in to close the door by striking out the side in the ninth, securing his fourth save in as many tries in the 2-0 Hops' win.

The Hops entered Thursday's game with a 2.64 team ERA over the last 21 games, the lowest mark in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams). Avery Short continued that trend against Vancouver and set down the C's order quickly in the first inning.

Ryan Jennings was on the bump for the C's and coming off the worst outing of his career, a 10-hit seven earned run game against Spokane. Hillsboro struck first against him with a run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Gavin Conticello. The RBI was his 16th run batted in.

Both Jennings and Short were dominant over the rest of their outings. Jennings retired 13 consecutive Hillsboro batters before a Juan Corniel single in the fifth and Avery Short retired 17 batters in a row before a single by Estiven Machado in the sixth.

Jennings worked into the sixth for the first time this season and Short worked into the seventh inning for his third straight start. The Hops added an insurance run in the seventh when Jose Fernandez laid down a sacrifice bunt and then Gavin Logan hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Jamari Baylor struck out for the second out of the eighth inning, the eighth strikeout for Short and a new career high mark. Short walked the next hitter Glenn Santiago and after 99 pitches his night was complete. Short received a standing ovation from the Hillsboro crowd as he exited the game and gave way to Listher Sosa. Sosa got Jean Arnaez to ground out and end the inning.

The Hops were just 10-for-18 in save opportunities in 2024, but Kyle Amendt was a perfect 3-for-3 and added to his total by striking out the side and ending the game in the ninth.

Hillsboro has won the first three games of the series and move their record back over .500 on the season (21-20).

Hillsboro and Vancouver will play game four of the series on Friday at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 and Portland's CW.

