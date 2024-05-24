Double Whales: Exploding Whales Take the Field on Giveaway Friday

May 24, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Exploding Whales Friday? Exploding Whales Friday.

As well as their typical Saturday night showing, the Whales will be taking the field this Friday for a contest against Spokane.

On top of the glroious jersey's that will be on display, make sure to get to the ballpark an hour before first pitch - to secure yourself and your family a throwback hat.

It's set to be one of the biggest giveaways of the year so make sure you secure yourself a cap as soon as possible.

