Rodden's Four Hits Not Enough

May 24, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Despite Everett outhitting Tri-City, the Dust Devils brought a dust storm upon Funko Field Friday night, defeating the AquaSox 9-4.

Tri-City jumped out to an early 3-0 lead following home runs by Mason Martin and Andy Blake in the top of the second inning. The AquaSox positioned themselves to strike in response following singles by Andrew Miller and Brock Rodden, but a double play extinguished the threat.

The Dust Devils would continue their scoring rampage in the third, adding four more runs to extend their lead to 7-0.

Everett began chipping away at Tri-City's lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jared Sundstrom walked, and Bill Knight and Hunter Fitz-Gerald singled to load the bases with one out. Axel Sanchez hit into an RBI fielder's choice to score Sundstrom, and Miller would bloop a single down the right field line to cut the Dust Devils' lead to 7-2.

The AquaSox loaded the bases again in the bottom of the fifth after walking twice and being hit by a pitch. Tri-City would escape the jam unscathed, allowing zero runs despite the impending bases-loaded threat.

Matt Coutney nullified the impact of one of Everett's runs by hitting a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning.

Victor Labrada would hit a ninth inning double to allow Sundstrom to score on an error, and Knight would hit an RBI double, but both would prove to be minuscule blips in Tri-City's lead as the Dust Devils secured victory 9-4.

From the batter's box, the Frogs hit safely 12 times and drew five walks. Rodden led the team in hits, knocking four of them to break a career-high in hits while raising his batting average to .295. His previous career-best was three hits, and he now has 16 multi-hit games. Across his last 10 games, Rodden is hitting .444 with 16 hits, six doubles, one triple, and seven RBIs. Miller had two hits of his own, and Knight, Labrada, Sundstrom, and Fitz-Gerald all had one. RJ Schreck drew a pair of walks, and Josh Hood, Sundstrom, and Fitz-Gerald walked once.

Starting the game from the mound for the Frogs was right-hander Ryan Hawks, who threw four innings. From the bullpen, Blake Townsend threw one scoreless inning and Nick Davila fired two shutout innings in which he struck out four Dust Devils. Jason Ruffcorn and Jimmy Kingsbury also threw one inning each. Kingsbury struck out a pair of batters.

Defensively, Rodden and Labrada both had stellar plays from the left side of the diamond. In the top of the fifth, Rodden made a diving stop at third base and threw a sprinting runner out at first in a Gold Glove worthy play. In the next inning, Labrada would make a full extension diving play in left field. Ranging over toward the foul line, Labrada reached out and snagged a slicing fly ball, securing the out while sliding into foul territory. Both plays displayed stellar athleticism.

