Sox Drop Doubleheader Duel

May 24, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Everett, WA: The AquaSox dropped both games of Thursday evening's doubleheader against the Dust Devils, losing Game One 9-6 and Game Two 4-2.

The doubleheader consisted of two seven-inning games, making up for Tuesday evening's cancellation due to inclement weather.

Tri-City's bats were on fire during Game One. The Dust Devils offense was overpowering as they hit safely 15 times; More than double that of the AquaSox, who only recorded six hits.Everett scored by way of a pair of two-run home runs courtesy of Victor Labrada and Josh Hood. RJ Schreck also knocked a 2-RBI single. Hitting safely alongside Labrada, Hood, and Schreck were Brock Rodden, Jared Sundstrom, and Caleb Cali. The Frogs walked six times, with Freuddy Batista drawing two.

From the mound, Ty Cummings, Holden Laws, and Bryan Pope threw two innings each during Game One. Laws' two innings were both shutout innings, and Anthony Tomczak threw one scoreless inning.

Defensive highlights included a sliding stop by Hood and a back foot throw to nail the runner out at first base in the top of the third inning, and Schreck made a full-extension diving grab in right field with the bases loaded to end the top of the fifth inning.In Game Two, the Dust Devils defeated the AquaSox by a slim two-run margin.

Right-hander Shaddon Peavyhouse started Game Two, throwing 2.1 innings while striking out four batters. Stefan Raeth tossed 1.2 innings, striking out a pair of batters, and Tyler Cleveland threw one scoreless innings. Chris Jefferson threw two innings, striking out two.

Offensively, the Frogs hit safely four times. Rodden, Schreck, Hood, and Gabriel Moncada recorded hits. Moncada smashed a lefty-lefty solo home run over the right-field wall for his first long ball of the year. His blast traveled 357 feet and left the bat at 102 mph. Hood doubled, and Schreck doubled while collecting one RBI on a ground out. Everett also walked four times with Cali walking twice. After both games, Hood holds a seven-game hitting streak.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow evening, we will celebrate our fourth Funko Friday of 2024! The first 2,500 fans will receive an AquaSox Tumbler Giveaway Item upon entering the stadium gates courtesy of Funko. Come enjoy your Friday evening at the ballpark as the first pitch from right-hander Ryan Hawks is at 7:05 p.m. Last time out on May 17, Hawks threw 5.1 innings of two-run baseball against Eugene at Funko Field, allowing only three hits while striking out a career-high seven batters.

