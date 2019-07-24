Pirates Suffer Sweep at Burlington

The Bristol Pirates were swept in a doubleheader matchup with the Burlington Royals on Wednesday, falling 9-2 in the first game and 5-4 in eight innings in the second game.

In Game 1, the Royals scored seven runs in the first inning and chased Bristol starter Dante Mendoza after only 2/3 of an inning of work. A double by first baseman Ernny Ordonez and a single by catcher Eli Wilson would drive in the only runs for Bristol, as the Royals would add two more runs to take the first game 9-2.

Mendoza allowed seven runs on one hit and four walks as he dropped to 0-2 on the season. Alex Roth threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against Burlington, allowing one hit and one walk, while Ryan Troutman allowed two runs over two innings. In his Bristol debut, Saul De La Cruz allowed just one walk while striking out one in one inning of work.

Ordonez led the Pirates at the plate, finishing 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a run scored. Right fielder Fernando Villegas was 1-for-3 with a double, while Wilson finished 1-for-2 with a hit by pitch and an RBI.

The Pirates jumped out to an early lead in Game 2, as second baseman Aaron Shackelford launched his fourth home run of the season to put Bristol on top 3-0. An RBI single in the fourth inning by left fielder Jean Eusebio would make it a 4-0 game, as the Pirates shut out the Royals through the first five innings. Burlington would score four unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game, before winning the game in extra innings on a walkoff single by left fielder Jay Charleston.

Starter Adrian Florencio threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings against the Royals, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five. Yordi Rosario allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings of work, while Matt Eardensohn allowed two runs -- one earned -- over 1 2/3 innings while earning his first career loss.

Seven of the nine Bristol starters had a hit in the loss, but Shackelford's home run was the only extra-base hit as he led the team in a 1-for-4 performance with three RBI and a run scored. Shortstop Francisco Acuna and right fielder Joseivin Medina were the only Pirates to reach base twice, with each recording a single while Acuna reached on a hit by pitch and Medina reached on a walk.

The Pirates (15-19) will try to end the road trip on a high note when they take on the Royals in the series finale tomorrow night. Santiago Florez will start for Bristol, as he will try for his first win of the season.

