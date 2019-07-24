Mets Swept in Mid-Week Twin Bill

Kingsport, TN - The Kingsport Mets suffered a pair of defeats at the hands of the Johnson City Cardinals on Wednesday evening at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The two teams were playing a doubleheader thanks to the inclement weather that struck the region over the previous couple of days.

In Game One, the Cardinals got a complete game effort from starter Michael YaSenka and rode it to a 7-1 victory.

Mets' starter Cesar Loaiza faced some tough luck, as the lefty gave up four runs over 2.2 innings, but all of the runs were unearned.

The lone Kingsport tally came on a third inning home run by Francisco Alvarez.

In the nightcap, the Cardinals erased an early 3-0 deficit and scored nine runs in the final three innings to win 11-3.

The Mets were able to jump out early as Kennie Taylor led off the bottom of the first with a long home run down the left field line.

Then, with two outs Kingsport was able to string together four straight singles, scoring runs on a JC throwing error and a Cole Kleszcz single.

Unfortunately for the home crowd, the Cardinals' high-powered offense would fly by the Mets in the late frames for an eight-run win.

The series finale against Johnson City is set tomorrow evening at Hunter Wright Stadium at 6:30 PM.

It's Dollar Thursday as fans can partake in $1 hot dogs, sodas, and beer.

It's also Eastman Kingsport Manufacturing Night.

