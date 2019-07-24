Good Benninghoff Start Spoiled by Lack of Offense in 8-3 Loss

Elizabethton, Tennessee - Tyler Benninghoff struck out 11 Princeton Rays hitter in 5.2 innings on the mound, allowing just two earned runs, but the Elizabethton Twin offense struggled until late, leading to an 8-3 series-opening loss Tuesday night.

Beninghoff did his best to keep the game close, but the Rays pulled away when he was removed from the game in the sixth inning. Twins reliever Ryan Shreve was tagged for four runs on six hits over 2.2 innings and Erik Cha surrendered an additional run in the ninth.

Elizabethton was retired in order in each of the first four innings, not getting a hit until Parker Phillips' double to lead off the fifth inning. He walked in the seventh and Trevor Jensen doubled to lead off the eighth, but as the game entered the bottom of the ninth inning, that was the extent of the Twins' offense.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Seth Gray walked, then Phillips and Max Smith connected for back-to-back home runs to score three runs for the E-Twins. Phillips' two-run shot was his first with Elizabethton in 2019, while Smith's was his third of both the season and week.

The two doubles and two home runs were the only four hits of the game for the Twins, while Phillips was the only Twin to record more than one hit.

Benninghoff's 11 strikeouts set a new individual single-game record for Elizabethton pitchers in 2019. Previously, Shreve had struck out nine batters on two different occasions.

The Twins look to even the series Wednesday night in Elizabethton against Princeton at 6:30 p.m.

