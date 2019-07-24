Royals Take Both Games of Doubleheader 9-2 and 5-4 over Pirates

July 24, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Burlington Royals News Release





Burlington, N.C. - The Royals finished on top in both games of a double-header with the Pirates, winning the first one 9-2 and the second 5-4.

Burlington exploded out of the gate in game one, with seven runs coming in the first inning. Logan Porter, Will Hancock, David Hollie, Burle Dixon, Raymond Lopez and Maikel Garcia all finished the inning with RBIs as the Royals burst ahead 7-0.

The Pirates had an answer in the top of the second, however, cutting the deficit to 7-2 after an Ernny Ordonez RBI double and an Eli Wilson RBI single. Beyond that, Bristol couldn't collect any more offense and Burlington added two more runs in the fourth on a Vinnie Pasquantino RBI double and a Porter sacrifice fly.

Drew Parrish earned the win in that game for three innings of perfect relief, while Dante Mendoza took the loss following his seven earned runs at the outset of the game.

In game two, it was the Pirates that jumped in front early. With one out in the top of the first, Aaron Shackelford ripped a three-run homer to right. It was his fourth of the season and it put Bristol ahead 3-0. The Bucs tallied another run in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from Jean Eusebio.

Later in the game, though, Burlington did muster a response. Consecutive RBI hits from Kevon Jackson, Rafael Romero and Jay Charleston cut the deficit to 4-3. Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Mikey Filia tied the game at four with a sacrifice fly to score Michael Massey.

Burlington ended extra innings quickly. After Elliott Anderson held the Pirates scoreless in the top of the eighth, Charleston hit a walk-off single to left that brought Jackson in from third.

Anderson got the win in game two after tossing scoreless seventh and eighth innings. Matt Eardensohn took the loss for surrendering the game-winning run in the eighth.

These two teams face off once more on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Single-game tickets are on sale now. Call 336-222-0223 or visit www.burlingtonroyals.com for more information.

