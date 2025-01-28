Pirates Sign Former NFL WR Isaiah Coulter

January 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed former NFL wide receiver Isaiah Coulter for the upcoming season. This will be Coulter's first experience playing indoor football.

Coulter was a former fifth round draft pick of the Houston Texans (171st overall) out of the University of Rhode Island in 2020. That season the 6'2", 189 lb. wideout appeared in only one game for the Texans. In August of 2021 Coulter signed with the Chicago Bears and joined the practice squad. He remained with Chicago and in October of 2022 was activated and played in two games before his release on November first. Two days later he was signed by the Buffalo Bills and joined their practice squad.

In January of 2023 the Columbia, MD native was signed by the Arizona Cardinals and served a brief stint on their practice squad. The Bills came calling again and Coulter signed a reserve/future contract. In the 2023 preseason, Coulter played in three games for Buffalo and had eight receptions for 112 yards.

2024 saw Coulter sign with the DC Defenders of the UFL and later with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

Coulter had an exceptional three-year collegiate career at the University of Rhode Island where he had seven 100-yard receiving games and became just the seventh player in Rams history to have more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season. His best season in Kingston was his junior year where he had 72 receptions for 1,039 yards with eight touchdowns. That year he had a career best three touchdown game at William and Mary catching eight passes for 153 yards. At Brown he pulled in a career best 12 receptions for 172 yards and a score. That year Coulter earned Second Team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors.

Overall at Rhode Island, Coulter played in 39 games making 26 starts. He finished with 132 receptions for 1.855 yards and 12 touchdowns.

