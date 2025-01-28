Freight Sign Louisville WR Jaelin Carter

January 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of wide receiver Jaelin Carter for the 2025 season.

Carter is from Louisville, Kentucky and went to Dupont Manual High School where he graduated in 2017.

After high school, Carter committed to Eastern Kentucky University where he played three seasons with the team. At EKU, Carter had 37 receptions, 449 yards, and 5 touchdowns for the team.

Carter transferred to Louisville in 2021, playing 3 games for the Cardinals in his first season. His next season with the team Carter played 10 games and had 7 receptions, 4 of which were made in a single game against Cincinnati. He finished the 2022 season with 113 yards.

"He'll be a dynamic weapon for us," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "Our receiving core is stacking up nicely and I'm excited to see it all come together."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.