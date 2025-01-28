Tulsa Adds Two Players to Defense

January 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce the bolstering of their defense with the additions of D'Darrin Primes and John Graves III.

Graves, finished his collegiate career at Florida A&M suiting up in eight games and recording 10 tackles.

Prior to his time in Florida, the Lancaster, Texas native played for Southeastern Louisiana, having 54 tackles in 21 games. The recent signing started his college career with New Mexico State University, playing 15 games with 24 tackles.

Primes, has experience in the IFL prior to his time with Tulsa having spent it with Duke City and San Antonio. The defensive addition played his college football at Oklahoma Panhandle State University with 121 tackles in 25 games played.

