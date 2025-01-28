Panthers Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Tevaughn Grant

January 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have brought back a proven productive and an influential locker room presence with the re-signing of defensive lineman Tevaughn Grant.

"We are pumped to have Tevaughn back in the black and gold. He is a relentless pass rusher with a high motor who loves hunting quarterbacks," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has solid foot quickness as well as the size and strength that gives offensive lineman problems in the run and pass game."

In 2024, Grant played 11 games, recording 26.5 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks as the Panthers ranked second in the IFL in scoring defense, first against the rush, and best in opponents' third-down conversion percentage. The previous season, during the Panthers' run to the IFL National Championship, Grant was named to the All-IFL Second Team and the league's All-Rookie Team. He played in 16 games, recording 52.5 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, and 4 pass breakups.

Grant played in 37 games at Wagner, switching from outside linebacker to defensive end his senior year in 2019, and posted career highs in every category with 42 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks. His outstanding play led to earning All-NEC honors and a subsequent stint with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.

"The organization, coaching staff, and returning players made this an easy decision for me to come back. Coach Keefe is definitely a player's coach who puts us in positions to maximize our skills," said Grant. "We just have to execute, and at the end of the day, he has full confidence in us. As a player, that's exactly what you want."

