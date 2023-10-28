Pietrantonio Records 300th FPHL Point as River Dragons Top Zydeco 5-2

BATON ROUGE, LA - Columbus River Dragons captain Josh Pietrantonio recorded his 300th FPHL point as part of a three assist night to help defeat the Baton Rouge Zydeco 5-2 on Friday night.

Pietrantonio reached the milestone on the game's final goal, the second of the night for Austin Daae to cement the victory with 3:17 remaining in the third period. The goal was Daae's second of the night, and his 299th FPHL point.

Goaltender Tyler Roy recorded his first win in a River Dragons uniform with 31 saves, including a critical breakaway stop in the second period with the Zydeco threatening to tie the game. Roy also stopped a pair of odd-man rushes in the second to help keep the River Dragons in front for good.

Justin MacDonald scored his first goal with Columbus in the winning effort after posting four assists the night before.

The three-game set wraps up tomorrow night at 8 pm ET, with the AirForce Heating and Air pregame show starting a half-hour before puck drop on 106.9 Really Rocks and the River Dragons YouTube channel @ColumbusRiverDragons.

