Blue Ridge Stuns Motor City in 5-4 Shootout Win

October 28, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser, MI - Opening Night for the Motor City Rockers was spoiled as the Blue Ridge Bobcats forced overtime, and won in a shootout, 5-4 on Friday night.

The Rockers held a two-goal lead late in the third period, but it was wiped away by Vlasov Vladislav who had two goals under six minutes to play in the third period.

The first of Vladislav's goals came on the power play as Jakub Volf fed the puck from down low on the far side. Vladislav finished the one-timer at the top of the far side circle that beat Trevor Babin and cut the lead to 4-3.

With 1:12 to play, the Bobcats (1-1-1) pulled Christian Pavlas for an extra attacker. Hunter Hall picked up an attempted clear by Motor City and centered the puck to Vladislav on the far side post where he tied the score at 4-4.

After nothing was settled in the overtime period, Blue Ridge's Volf beat Babin's glove side and Josh Newburg beat Babin glove side to beat Motor City (1-1-1) in three rounds. Scott Coash and Pavel Svintsov's attempts were poke-checked away by Pavlas.

The Bobcats jumped out to a two-goal lead on Motor City to start the first period with Volf and Hall getting a goal each a minute apart to put the Rockers on its heels.

Late in the first period, Roman Gaudet put away a Dante Suffredini shot for his first power-play goal of the season to cut into the lead 2-1, with 49 left that spawned three more answered goals into the second period.

Svintsov earned his first goal of the season when he put away a Brad Reitter rebound that tied the score at 2-2. Three minutes later Jonathan Juliano earned his first of the season when he fired the puck from the far side circle for a 3-2 lead.

Svintsov also added a short-handed goal that was started by Suffredini who stopped the puck at center ice and created the 2-on-1. As he entered the offensive zone, he centered the puck to Svintsov who finished the puck on the backhand for a 4-2 lead.

Motor City and the Bobcats will square off on Saturday Night at 6:05 pm at Big Boy Arena. Fans are welcome to dress in their Halloween Costumes and show off their holiday spirit. The game will be broadcasted on the Rocker's YouTube page.

