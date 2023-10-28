Mississippi Sea Wolves Rematch with Port Huron Prowlers

October 28, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







October 28th, 2023 the Wolf Pack prepares to go into battle against the Port Huron Prowlers for Game 2. Head Coach Joe Pace said, "The goal tonight is to not get rattled and stay focused on playing our game". Last night's loss was a tuff battle ending in a 7-6 win by the Prowlers.

Joe Pace had this to say about Game 1. "We allowed our emotions to get the best of us last night, we let them get under our skin and spent entirely too much time in the penalty box. We scored 5 goals in a matter of 6 minutes, so I know our game is there. As a team we just have to lock in and focus on being more disciplined tonight and we will come out victorious".

The Mississippi Sea Wolves face off against the Port Huron Prowlers for Game 2

7:05pm EDT / 6:05pm CST in Port Huron,MI at the McMorran Place.

Watch Live Broadcast : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNKwoAGFGdF_cC1LWlTDcQ

